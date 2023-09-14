On the occasion of the 2023 Open House, the Mandello company presented a new version of its successful naked with an enveloping fairing and the shapes of a single-seater. The velvety lines and the two-tone livery are the basis of this special edition on sale starting from 9,999 euros

Adriano Bestetti





@

Adriano600RR

On the occasion of the 2023 edition of Moto Guzzi Open Housewhich took place from 7 to 10 September at the historic factory of Mandello del Lario, the company from L’Aquila delighted the over 35,000 enthusiasts who attended by presenting a new interpretation of its acclaimed V7. Is called V7 Stone Corsa and right from the first glance it conveys a feeling of classic sportiness that inevitably brings us back to the golden era of the Como brand, an absolute protagonist in international competitions between the 1920s and 1950s with fourteen world championship titles under its belt.

See also Blanchard: "For years I didn't understand Juve's philosophy on the market" unique features — The new V7 Stone Corsa draws heavily from tradition showing off a suggestive look two-tone livery with velvety lines. The bottom of her in metallic gray is interspersed with a charming red band that crosses the body involving the new fairing, an element that gives her much of her personality, the lower part of the reservoir 21 liter capacity and side panels. The long one saddle it is shaped differently than the classic V7 one to take on the shape of a single-seater tail, but as an option a cover rigid for its back which gives it an authentic look racer. This special setup also includes elegant rear-view mirrors bar-end and a fuel cap made from billet aluminum and black anodized. The aluminum plate positioned on the could not be missing riser of the handlebar bearing his name.

tested mechanics — The specifications of the V7 Stone Corsa reflect those of the already established derivative model. His motor it is therefore the well-known and reliable V-twin transverse 853 cc with two valves per cylinder and air cooling which equips all current V7s. For this engine Guzzi declares 65 HP at 6,800 rpm and 73 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, but the detuned version will also be available for the Corsa for the benefit of A2 license holders. The Department suspensions includes a 40 mm fork and a pair of shock absorbers anchored to the swingarm, while thebraking system sports a 320mm disc coupled to a Brembo caliper on the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The curb weight is 218 kg, while the saddle is 780 mm from the ground. See also Ecuador goes for a win against Argentina

already available in dealerships — The new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa it is a motorcycle with a magnetic charm that exudes an authentic passion, ideal for “impressing” the many lovers of the historic Italian brand around the world. And it will certainly make its contribution in defending the V7’s current record in the annual motorcycle sales ranking naked in Italy. The model is in fact already available through the official distribution network at the interesting price of 9,999 euros ex dealer. It is the most expensive version of the current range along with the slightly more powerful V7 Special Edition introduced a year ago.