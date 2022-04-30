It officially reopened on Moto Guzzi Museum from Mandello del Lario, with its exhibition spaces that represent the historical memory of the eagle brand through its motorcycles and the story of its triumphs and its protagonists. The museum complex has been renovated, partly anticipating the conservative renovation project that will affect the entire industrial site and which will make Moto Guzzi a real gathering center accessible to the public. The Museum introduces itself to enthusiasts completely rethought in the visit experiencewith the amazing collection of motorcycles now divided into three major thematic areas concerning models of productionthe specimens from race ei military modelsorganized in strict order of temporal appearance.

The collection is unique in the world for the charm and rarity of the models and includes about 160 specimens which, in recent months, have been the subject of a careful and meticulous conservative restoration performed entirely by the precious work of the Moto Guzzi staff itself. From the GP, a unique model in the world that dates back even before the foundation of Moto Guzzi, to the latest models of current production such as the V85 TT, a visit to the collection is a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the history of this extraordinary Italian brand. In a new area on the ground floor you can admire the motorcycles produced since 2000, such as the magnificent California 1400 or the mighty Stelvio 1200. The story of Moto Guzzi begins in the first area of ​​the first floor, with the 1919 GP, the prototype from which, in 1921, the “Normale” was born, the first production Moto Guzzi. The journey continues on the second floor, with the display of subsequent production models up to the early 2000s and of motorcycles intended for military use. The tour then includes a visit to the second area located on the first floor where all the racing motorbikes are kept, machines that have become legendary like the futuristic Eight cylinderswhich allowed Moto Guzzi to conquer 14 world titles. Among the novelties, the space dedicated to Omobono Tenni, the great Moto Guzzi rider who triumphed at the Tourist Trophy in 1937. The third section of the new exhibition welcomes some models such as the 3X3 “Mulo Meccanico” three-wheel drive work vehicle from 1960 and the Trialce sidecar, built in 1940. The exhibition is completed by a descriptive card for each model.

Among the motorcycles that can be admired are the GT “Norge” of the late 1920s, the Sport 15, futuristic creation of the 1930s; the Guzzino of the 40s, the Falconentered forcefully in popular culture, the Rooster 192the V7 Sport which for the boys of the ’70s was a myth of sportsmanship. It’s still the V50, the super sports car Daytona 1000, to get to the most recent Griso and the maverick MGX-21.