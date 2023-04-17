Music to the ears of true Guzzisti. On 10 June Bologna will open its doors to the “Guzzi in Bo – 1/o Moto Guzzi City of Bologna Rally”, an event in which everyone can take part for free and which promises a game full of fun on two wheels.

Discover Emilia on the saddle

An excellent opportunity to discover the marvelous roads that Emilia offers, roads whose beauty is amplified above all on the saddle of a motorcycle. Everything will start in the morning at 10 in Piazza Lucio Dalla, where those registered for the rally will receive the official t-shirt and patch of the event.

The tests laughs

Once this practice has been completed, it will be possible to try the Moto Guzzi range with test-rides organized by Motauto, the Motoplex dealership in Bologna. We leave at 11.45 in the direction of the Colli di Bologna and return at 20.45, just in time to attend a live music concert.

Moto Guzzi models

In the top ten best-selling models in the first quarter of the year, Moto Guzzi finished in seventh position thanks to the iconic V7, with 664 units registered. Equipped with an 853 cc V-twin engine, with 65 HP and 73 Nm, it is currently listed at a price of 8,999 euros.