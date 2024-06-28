It will be a full-throttle end-of-summer weekend that will be celebrated from 12 to 15 September in Mandello del Lario for the 2024 edition of the Moto Guzzi Open House together with the Motoraduno Città della Moto Guzzi. The party will kick off on Thursday 12 September, when the packed Motoraduno programme will begin, while on the 13th it will be the turn of the Moto Guzzi Museum, which will welcome the thousands of expected visitors. “The historic factory on Via Parodi is being reborn in a revolutionary project,” explain the organisers. “The work in progress, which will continue over the coming months, will give Mandello not only a state-of-the-art plant, from which the Moto Guzzis of the future will emerge, but also a new environment with open spaces accessible to the public. It will be a community hub and a destination for motorcycling enthusiasts from all over the world. In this edition of Open House, the Historical Museum, with its precious collection of over 150 Moto Guzzis from every era, will welcome visitors.”

Antonio Ligabue’s Moto Guzzi

The program will involve the entire town of Mandello del Lario, ready to welcome the Guzzi world and offer a wealth of emotions and events. It starts with Piazza Leonardo da Vinci which, with its monument to Carlo Guzzi, will be the headquarters of the Exhibition of Historic Motorcycles, with the racing cars of the glorious sporting history of the Eagle, surrounded by many other wonderful series or prepared motorcycles. A truly special exhibition will be the one that will have as protagonist Antonio Ligabue’s Moto Guzzi. Thanks to the Casa Museo di Gualtieri, the GTV 500 of the famous painter, who was so passionate about Moto Guzzi that he owned sixteen of them, will be on display in the Square Art Center art house in via Volta! Still on the Ligabue theme, appointment on Friday 13th, at the Fabrizio De André municipal theatre, for the screening of the biographical film “Volevo Nascondermi”, dedicated to the artist and presented by the managers of the House Museum.

The Eagle Market

By popular demand, the Mercatino dell’Aquila dedicated to spare parts is back again this year. The space multifunctional building on the Lido will host the gallery of works and drawings dedicated to Moto Guzzi by the great artist Ettore Gambioli, author of the monument to Carlo Guzzi and the one dedicated to Giorgio Parodi: an unmissable collection of lights, colours and portraits of our favourite motorcycles.

Children on the track

The Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI) will be present at the Motorcycle Rally in an official form with a dedicated stand, in the car park near the Moto Guzzi factory, where you can find gadgets and information for period practices and any other kind of consultancy. It will also finally be available this year the test track for children to teach the little ones how to use electric minibikes; an initiative created thanks to the Bimbi in Moto Association, present at the Motorcycle Rally since 2019.