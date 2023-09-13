The 2023 edition of Moto Guzzi Open House it will be remembered by fans for various reasons. One above all, the surprise debut of the V7 Stone 75° Oro Olimpico, a special version celebrating the success achieved by Canottieri Moto Guzzi of Mandello at the 1948 London Olympics. A reveal also “with a good purpose”: the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has announced in fact that the motorbike will be auctioned, with the proceeds will be used by Canottieri Moto Guzzi to continue the development of rowing sports activities for children and adults with disabilities.

Record attendance

Charity therefore, always in the name of passion: just think that in the days of the gathering, held from 7 to 10 September, at the Moto Guzzi factory in Mandello del Lario, around 35,000 enthusiasts. And not just Italians obviously: attendance was recorded from all over Europe, from the United States, from Turkey and even from Australia.

Visit to the factories

After the first two days dedicated to visiting the Moto Guzzi Museum, recently renovated and also enriched with unpublished memorabilia and new, recently restored motorbikes and for the test ride of the entire range, a real record of participation was recorded at the Mandello del Lario factory over the weekend. In addition to the vehicle and engine assembly lines, enthusiasts were able to visit the most historic part represented by the Wind tunnel, a historic plant for the study of aerodynamics (more than 70 years old) which contributed to building the 500 8-cylinder, one of the most famous racing motorbikes in the world, and to winning 14 world championship titles in the MotoGP.

Test rides and trips

At the center of the Moto Guzzi Village, from which the over 1,000 test rides organized on the back of the classic V7, the original V9, the all-terrain V85 TT and the new V100 Mandello, the entire current range of the brand’s motorcycles was exhibited, including the new V7 Stone Corsa presented at the Open House for the first time. Final mention for the presence of the team Moto Guzzi Experience, the all-inclusive trips organized by the company in the most beautiful locations to experience the adventure on one of the two-wheeled models of the Italian brand.