Big party in Mandello al Lario for the Moto Guzzi Open House 2024. The Guzzisti people gathered like every year on the shores of Lake Como to celebrate their passion for the two-wheeled brand. This year’s edition of the party dedicated to Moto Guzzi brought over 30,000 people between visits to the museum and participants in various initiatives.

The scenario that the Guzzisti found was very different from the usual one. In the factory space that, in past editions, hosted the village, the traditional epicentre of the celebrations, the Moto Guzzi production plant of the future is now being built. A completely new construction, which will soon give back not only a absolutely cutting-edge factory where the next Moto Guzzis will be born, but also a new environment with open spaces and accessible to the public, which will be a community center of the community and a destination for enthusiasts from all over the world, thanks also to the presence of the new Historical Museum. Meanwhile, the Museum, still in its traditional location, continues to be one of the most visited places with the twenty-two thousand people who visited it during Open House, attracted by the precious collection of over 150 unique specimens.

In the area in front of the red gate of via Parodi, which has always been a symbol of the Mandello factory, the Eagle shop was set up, offering guests the opportunity for a rich shopping experience with designer merchandising and accessories. The entire Moto Guzzi range was on display: from the inimitable V7 in all its configurations, to the ultra-modern V100 Mandello, as well as the latest arrivals, the Stelvio and V85. All the models were offered for the free test rides which have allowed almost 1,300 motorcyclists to try Moto Guzzis along the enchanting roads of the Lario