Archived a record-breaking 2022 season, with 36 crews at the start, the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance Trophy is preparing for another year of great fun for the increasingly numerous couples of friends who, since 2019, have animated the eagle single-brand store, which over the years has become the most loved by motorcyclists in Italy.

The 2023 edition of the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance, presented at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, confirms all its ingredients for success, starting with the bike: debuting last year, the new Moto Guzzi V7 850 cc equipped with GCorse Racing Kit and Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp RS tires received the appreciation of all the riders, offering even more performance and fun. Thanks to the experience accumulated in 2022, GCorse of the Guareschi brothers has further refined the Kit for an increase in performance. To facilitate the transition from the V7 III 750 (used in the three-year period 2019-2021, and in 2022 alongside the new 850 cc), and to continue to keep costs affordable, Moto Guzzi will apply one special 1000 Euro discount on the purchase of a new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone.

The calendar on the most beautiful Italian tracks and the exclusive “plus” of the night race have also been confirmed: six “mini endurance” races spread over four weekends, starting in Vallelunga the 13 and 14 May, where two races will be run, lasting 60 minutes. They will follow the Cremona Circuit (June 11th90 minutes) and the spectacular ups and downs of the Mugello (August 27th75 minutes), before the grand finale, scheduled at misano the 14 and 15 October. The first race on the shores of the Adriatic will start on Saturday evening and will be raced at night with the light of the floodlights – and the headlights of the V7s, mounted only on this particular occasion – to light up the track. At Misano, the night race will last 90 minutes, while the “mini endurance” on Sunday will last 60 minutes.