The passion for Moto Guzzi once again stops in Mandello del Lario: from 12 to 15 September, lovers of the brand from all over the world will meet again in the city that gave birth to the brand for a rich program, with the Moto Guzzi Open House but also the International City Motorcycle Meeting of Moto Guzzi scheduled for 12 September.

Open doors at the Museum

On the 13th it will be the turn of the Moto Guzzi Museum to open for the 2024 edition of Open House and to welcome the thousands of expected visitors. The historic factory in via Parodi is being reborn in a revolutionary project. The work in progress, which will continue in the coming months, will return to Mandello not only a very modern plant, from which the Moto Guzzis of the future will emerge, but also a new environment with spaces open and accessible to the public. It will be a aggregation center of the community and a destination for motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world. In this edition of Open House, the Historical Museum, with its precious collection of over 150 Moto Guzzis from every era, will welcome visitors. It will be possible to familiarize yourself with the classic V7 And V85 or with V100 And Stelviopowered by the new one-litre, liquid-cooled “Compact Block”.

The Motorcycle Rally program

The program of the International Motorcycle Rally is also rich: it starts with Piazza Leonardo da Vinci which, with its monument to Carlo Guzzi, will be the headquarters of the Exhibition of Historic Motorcycleswith i racing cars from the glorious sporting history of the Eagle, surrounded by many other stunning series or prepared motorcycles. A truly special exhibition will be the one that will have as protagonist Antonio Ligabue’s Moto Guzzi. Thanks to the Casa Museo di Gualtieri, the GTV 500 of the famous painter, who was so passionate about Moto Guzzi that he owned sixteen of them, will be on display in the Square Art Center art house in via Volta! Always on topic Ligabueappointment on Friday 13th, at the Fabrizio De André municipal theatre, for the screening of biopic “I Wanted to Hide”dedicated to the artist and presented by the managers of the House Museum. 110 kilometers and over 300 curves, 2 museums and a restaurant: for all those who do not want to give up a trip along the enchanting surroundings of the lake, on Thursday 12 September the Friends of Maggiana Group (GAMAG) will conduct a Museum Tour, between Mandello, Menaggio, Pianello del Lario and Piona, enjoying the related enchanting landscapes and visiting 2 museums.

Passion for Moto Guzzi

Guzzisti have always had the courage to embark on crazy journeys on their Moto Guzzis, for them there are no insurmountable borders: Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Sudan, Japan… you will find them intent on telling their adventures and available to answer any questions at the stand “The streets of Naco” in Piazza Garibaldi. By popular demand, the Eagle Market dedicated to Moto Guzzi and related spare parts. The multifunctional space at the Lido will host the gallery of works and drawings dedicated to the Moto Guzzi of the great artist Hector Gambiolialready author of the monument to Carlo Guzzi and the one dedicated to Giorgio Parodi: an unmissable collection of lights, colors and portraits of our favorite motorcycles.

The initiatives

The Italian Historic Automobile Club (ASI) will be present at the Motorcycle Rally in an official form with a dedicated stand, in the car park near the Moto Guzzi factory, where you can find gadgets and information for vintage practices and any other kind of consultancy. A vast one exhibition of three-wheelers Moto Guzzi will be hosted at the San Lorenzo Oratory. The passion for the Moto Guzzi has always involved the police forces too: in via Manzoni there will be the Alpine Training Center of the Moena Police and the Padua Police Force which will give us the opportunity to admire up close one of the most particular vehicles released from the Mandellese factory: the 3×3 Mechanical Muletopped off with two V7 Polizia sidecars.

Also this year it will be available test track for children to teach the little ones how to use electric mini-bikes; an initiative created thanks to the Bimbi in Moto Association, present at the Motoraduno since 2019. Piazza Italia will be the setting for the fascinating event Fashion and Motorswith the girls of the Polisportiva who will parade in precious wedding dresses, consistent with the year of Moto Guzzi at their side. During the days of the gathering, thanks to the Association Gruppo Amici di Maggiana, it will be possible to visit the famous Maggiana Towerdating back to the 12th century and where Barbarossa found refreshment while enjoying the museum and the splendid view of the surroundings. The great celebration of the International Motorcycle Rally City of Moto Guzzi it is always accompanied by great live music: Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening tons of roaring decibels will spread from the stage in Piazza Garibaldi, it’s difficult to stay still with all that rock’n’roll! The Committee’s website (www.motoradunomandello.com) will be updated with the lineup for the three live evenings. Via Medaglie Olimpiche will host the stands of the best preparers and customizers of Moto Guzzi, with real jewels on display, including entire motorbikes and special parts, no Guzzi fan will be able to miss it. And finally, one of the most loved and anticipated events returns, the Motorraduno Lottery will offer exceptional prizes: the most coveted will be a splendid one Moto Guzzi V7 Stone in an exclusive livery dedicated to the event. The second drawn will win a mini cruise in the Mediterranean of four days. The third drawn will win a Moto Guzzi leather jacket; the fourth a Moto Guzzi V85TT helmet and the fifth a Moto Guzzi leather trunk.