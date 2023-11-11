Rome – Alex Marquez won the Malaysian sprint race, MotoGP class. The Spanish rider on the Gresini team Ducati preceded his compatriot Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) e Francesco Bagnaia with the official Ducati. Martin is now -11 behind Bagnaia in the world championship rankings.

“I gave my all, but it wasn’t enough to win the sprint. But we obtained important information for tomorrow’s race. Today I didn’t have the right feeling with the bike” commented Bagnaia immediately.

Enea Bastianini came fourth with the other official Ducati, followed by the KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller. Seventh place for Marco Bezzecchi. Alex Marquez won his second sprint of the season in Malaysia, after the one obtained at Silverstone.