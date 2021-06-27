Race below expectations, however Ducati, the one that ended on the asphalt of Assen. In Dutch Grand Prix won by Fabio Quartararo, increasingly championship leader, the Borgo Panigale team hoped for a better result from both of its drivers. Francesco Bagnaia, who started from the front row with the third fastest time, got off to a very good start, immediately taking the lead, but on the sixth lap he was pushed by the French Yamaha rider, who took off and proved unstoppable for the Turin-born Ducati rider.

In fighting against Nakagami for the second position, Bagnaia exceeded the limits of the track on two occasions. The “long lap” penalty made him return to eighth position, effectively nullifying any ambition for the podium. “Today was perhaps one of the most difficult races of my entire MotoGP career – Bagnaia said after the checkered flag -. I tried in every way to defend myself from Fabio but, when he passed me, it was clear that I would not be able to stay with him. I also struggled a lot to fight with Nakagami and in an attempt to defend myself I went out twice from the limits of the track, incurring a long lap penalty. I apologize to the team for this mistake, but today I really gave it my all to try to bring home the most points ”.

Teammate’s race was even more unfortunate Jack Miller, who started from eighth place on the grid and in a brawl, to avoid contact with Nakagami and Mir, had to abruptly apply the brakes losing control of his Desmosedici GP and slipping to eighteenth position before being called back to the pits by the race direction for an alleged oil leak from his motorcycle engine. “It was definitely not an easy track for us, but I was hoping for a different finish for this weekend – said the Australian driver -. I am very sorry for L’mistake made, today it was important to be able to score a few points, but that’s how it went. We are not far away in the championship, but now we have to try to turn the page and return to winning in the next two races in Austria, after the summer break ”.