Motorola’s budget smartphone Moto G9, which was rolled out in India last week, is the first cell today. This phone, which comes in the price of Rs 11,499, has a stock Android Experience. The phone has many great features with a Waterdrop Notch design display and a 48-megapixel primary camera. In today’s cell, the phone can also be purchased with some attractive offers.Moto G9 has been launched only in single variant – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. The cell of this phone coming in forest green and sapphire blue color option will start from 12 noon on Flipkart. You will get an instant discount of 500 rupees by purchasing the phone in ICICI Bank or Yes Bank’s credit card. Apart from this, discount will also be availed on taking the phone from these two banks’ credit or debit cards on EMI.

Moto G9 specifications

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + Max Vision TFT display with a 20: 9 aspect and 87 percent screen to body ratio. This phone working on Android 10 OS has Snapdragon 662 SoC processor.

You will get triple rear camera setup for photography in this phone with 5000mAh battery. It has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfie, you will get an 8 megapixel front camera in the phone.



This phone coming with rear mounted fingerprint sensor also has micro SD card support up to 512 GB. If you talk about connectivity, then you get options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. This smartphone also comes with FM radio and NFC support.