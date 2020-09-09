(Photo: PriceBaba)

A few days ago the Moto G9 Plus was spotted on the website of a European operator. Almost all the important specifications of the phone were revealed in this listing, but no information was found in the processor of the phone’s processor. Now this phone has been spotted in a Google Play listing, where its processor has been known.PriceBaba was the first to spot this listing. According to the listing, this phone will be powered by the mobile platform on Qualcomm SM7150. The listing states that the Moto G9 Plus may come with Snapdragon 730 processor or Snapdragon 730G processor. The part number of both these processors is SM7150 only.

4 GB RAM and 6.81 inch display

The listing of the Google Play console states that the phone will come with 4 GB RAM. A 6.81 inch display with 1080 pixel resolution has been given. The punch-hole is given in the top left corner of the display. This phone will come with Android 10 out of the box OS.

64 megapixel camera for photography

The phone has a 64 megapixel quad camera setup for photography. Talking about the battery, 5000mAh battery can be found in the phone with fast charging support of 30 watt. This phone will come with dual sim support, Bluetooth 5.0 and micro SD card slot. It is expected that the company will launch this phone soon.

