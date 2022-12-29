Mexico.- The alleged leaks by Morotola about the Moto G53 5Grevealed characteristics of the standard average cell phone for the year 2023, so consider the weak and strong points.

Among the details of the Motorbike G53the following characteristics are known:

The screen of the Moto G53 measures 6.6 inches (15.23 centimeters), FullHD +, OLED with 90 Hz.

It has a Qualcomm Sanpdragon 4 Gen 1 processor

A 50+8+2 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera and Android 13 operating system, according to the leak.

The Moto G53 5G cell phone will be launched in early 2023.

It should be noted that so far it is only a leak, and they consider that they “worsened” some aspects of their characteristics.

Tech specialists mentioned that they removed the third “macro camera” to have two cameras.