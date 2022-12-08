Mexico.- Motorbike G200 5G, the high-end Motorola cell phone; however, before buying it, consider its characteristics.

The Motorola Moto G200It is one of the most advanced devices to come out in 2022, but despite being a high-end phone, consider its strengths and weaknesses.

Motorola Moto G200 5G has a fairly affordable price to be a “high-end” phone, which you can buy in Mexico from 8,000 pesos to 14,000 Mexican pesos.

We recommend you read:

The Motorola Moto G200 model it has a 144 Hz screen refresh rate, one of the highest in mobile phones.

Among its features is the Snapdragon 888+ processor and has the Android 11 operating system, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

the screen of Motorola Moto G200 It is 6.78″ inches (17.22 centimeters), with a resolution of 1090×2460. As for the camera, the main one is Triple, 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP; and a 16 MP front camera.

Strengths of the Moto G200

Among its strengths is the ability to record images up to 8K at 24 FPS, some of the highest resolutions on a cell phone and together with the Snapdragon 888+ processor, it has high graphics performance and being compatible with 5G, you can use the speed higher with internet connection.

Weaknesses of the Moto G200

But not everything has to be perfect, so we will show you the “weaknesses” of the Motorbike G200 5G. One of the “complaints” is the size of the cell phone Motorbike G200which measures 16.8 cm long and weighs 202 grams.

The front camera for selfies gives a lot to be desired, since there are cell phones with better quality.