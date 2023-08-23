Motorola has announced the arrival of the latest member of the Moto G family of smartphones. Moto G14 is equipped with a Full HD + display, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound by Moto technologies. Users will also be able to take photos with the 50MP camera system and enjoy the vegan leather finish in two colors available for this mid-range device. The 6.5″ display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, which allows the user less scrolling and more visibility. The main camera system features Quad Pixel technology for four times better sensitivity in cold conditions. low light, which results in sharper and brighter images. Moto G14 is also equipped with a Macro Vision camera that allows users to get close to the subject so as to see some details that are not noticeable with the standard lens. In addition, the 8MP front camera ensures selfies ready to be posted, thanks to the Face Beauty mode that automatically enhances photos.Moto G14 is equipped with an octa-core processor that complements 4GB of RAM, built-in storage space up to 128GB and UFS2.2 memory with fast read and write speeds.The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, so you don’t need to worry about power supply.Moto G14 is also compatible with TurboPower charging. The device will be available in Italy starting Thursday 24 August at a price of 149.90 euros, in Pale Lilac, Butter Cream, Steel Gray and Sky Blue colors at ecommerce and in Steel Gray and Sky Blue colors at physical and the Spazio Lenovo flagship store in Milan.