The time has come for you to have one of the best Motorola mid-range cell phones, for an affordable price with a discount applied only on Amazon Mexico of 35%. It is about the Moto Edge 40 Neo 8GB RAM and 256 internal storage, in its unlocked version in black, which went from $7,699 MXN to only $4,999 Mexican pesos. The purchase includes free shipping nationwide and 2 years warranty national.

One of the biggest advantages of purchasing the Motorola Moto Edge 40 Neo on Amazon Mexico, not only is it a discount, but you can take it in monthly payments from $416.58 Mexican pesosthanks to its system of payment from 3 to 12 months without interest with participating credit cards.

– 3 months of $1,666.33 paying $4,999.00 MXN

– 6 months of $833.16 paying $4,999.00 MXN

– 9 months of $555.44 paying $4,999.00 MXN

– 12 months of $416.58 paying $4,999.00 MXN

Likewise, you can get fast delivery of this device, purchasing with the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days that allows more benefits for purchases made during the trial period.

What processor does the Moto Edge 40 Neo use?

The Motorola Moto Edge 40 Neo uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor. This mid-range processor provides a good balance between performance and efficiency, suitable for running applications, games and other device functions smoothly, especially in combination with the 8 GB of RAM that the phone has.

Features of the Moto Edge 40 Neo

• Screen: 6.55 inches with 2400 x 1080 resolution

• Cellular technology: 5G

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi

• Rear camera: 50 MP with optical stabilization and Ultra Pixel technology

• Front camera: 32 MP

• Battery: 5000 mAh with fast charging

• Processor: Mediatek Next-A42 Eight Cores

• Warranty: 2 years

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores.