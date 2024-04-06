As with the 'Fan Edition' from Samsung, Motorola It also has a series of devices that are characterized by offering the best high-end experience at a reduced price. One of them is the Moto Edge 40 Neo, a cell phone with an exquisite configuration and that for a limited time is priced at only $7,699 on Amazon.

He Motorola Edge 40 Neo It is not only a technological device but also a style statement. Presented in the exclusive color of the year 2024 according to PANTONE, '13-1023 Peach Fuzz', This device offers a soft peach tone that promises to visually captivate users. Plus, its vegan leather cover adds a touch of modern luxury.

The 6.55 inch pOLED screen offers an impressive Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080, the Moto Edge 40 Neo that guarantees an immersive visual experience and exceptional sharpness. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, images become smooth and captivating, satisfying even the most demanding users.

In the heart of Motorola Edge 40 Neo there is a powerful MediaTek 7030 processor, combined with 5G technology and 8GB of RAM. This configuration ensures exceptional performance, perfect for smooth gaming and seamless multitasking. Plus, with 256GB of storage, users have enough space to store their photos, videos, and important files.

If you are interested in the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, do CLICK HERE in this link.

The 5000 mAh battery of the Moto Edge 40 Neotogether with his 68W fast charging, guarantees long autonomy and minimum charging times. With the ability to reach 50% charge in just 15 minutes, users can rest assured that their device will be ready to keep up with their daily lives. It also has IP68 certification, which offers optimal protection against water and dust, giving users peace of mind.

The camera system Motorola Edge 40 Neo doesn't disappoint, with two up to 50MP lenses that capture vivid, sharp images. Whether capturing special moments or creating stunning social media content, this device offers an exceptional photography experience.

With all these features and its attractive promotional price on Amazon, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is presented as an irresistible option for those looking for a next-generation cell phone with excellent value for their money.