Motorola it is without a doubt a brand that we cannot ignore when it comes to quality, durability and a good price, since the American firm has been characterized by offering the better at an affordable price.

We can see this present in the Motorola Edge 40, a high-end device with a mid-range price, which despite being conservative in terms of premium features, the device has made a difference in design, quality, and power.

Motorola Edge 40 will amaze you from the first glance. It has a curved OLED screen and dual 50-megapixel camera and water resistance. For this and more, the device is about to become one of the favorites of 2023. The best thing about all this is that it already is available on amazon and then we will tell you how to acquire it.

Features Motorola Edge 40

Display: 6.55″ FullHD+ (20:9) pOLED HDR10+ with 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8020

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4400 mAh with 68w fast charge

Main camera: Multiple of (50 MP, f/1.4, OIS + 13 MP, 120º, macro)

Front camera: 32MP

Sound: Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with triple microphone

IP68 water resistance

How to buy Motorola Edge 40 on Amazon?

Buying on Amazon has several advantages, because thanks to the variety of suppliers we can access preferential prices, offers and a wide range of products from the comfort of our home.

One of the items that we can find in Jeff Bezos’ online sales store is the Motorola Edge 40 which is priced at $9,806 thousand pesos.

If you want to take advantage of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy S23 discount, you can give CLICK HERE.

This equipment offered in Amazon It is the national unlocked version and has 2 years warrantyas mentioned by the seller of the platform.

It is important to note that this promotion is not carried out by Motorola México, but corresponds to a promotion carried out by a seller, so it is recommended to contact the user before making the purchase.