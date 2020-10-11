The information about the Moto E7 has been coming out continuously for some time. The company has also recently launched the Moto E7 Plus smartphone in India. Live pictures and important specifications of the Moto E7 have also been revealed earlier. Now 91mobiles have shared the specifications of the upcoming Moto E7 via a report.In a report quoting a tipster, the specifications of the Moto E7 have been given. Some of the specifications mentioned in the new report are similar to the previous report. Tipster says that the Moto E7 can be launched for the global market anytime this month. Information about the color variant of the smartphone has also been revealed.

The price of Moto E7 can be 120 Euros (about 10,400 rupees) in European market. At present, there is no information about the price of smartphones in India. If you look at the pictures of the device, the front panel can be seen in it. The same design was also revealed in photographs leaked in July. Tipst has also informed about the handset being launched in red and blue colors.

Speaking of specifications, the Moto E7 will have a 6.2-inch HD + LCD display. The handset will have features like Waterdrop Notch, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB inbuilt storage, Android 10. Fingerprint sensor will be given on the rear in the phone. Earlier reports revealed that the Moto E7 will be powered by Snapdragon 632 processor, 13 and 2 megapixel dual rear camera setup, 5 megapixel front and 3550mAh battery. There are reports of the phone being launched this month, that is, all the specifications of the handset will be revealed soon.

