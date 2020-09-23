Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone Moto E7 Plus in India. This phone is launched only in single variant 4 GB + 64 GB. It is priced at Rs 9,499. The cell of this phone coming in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange color options will start on Flipkart on September 30 at 12 noon. Let’s know in detail what else is special in this latest smartphone of Moto with Waterdrop Notch Display Design.This phone coming with Dual Nano SIM support has a 6.5-inch HD + Max Vision display. In this phone equipped with 4 GB RAM, you will get Snapdragon 460 SoC processor. Talking about the OS, the Android 10 operating system has been given in this phone.

This phone, which comes with micro SD card support up to 512 GB, has a dual rear camera setup for photography. It also has a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a 48-megapixel primary lens. For selfie, you will get 8 megapixel campa in this phone.

Moto e7 plus

This phone coming with the rear fingerprint sensor has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 10 Watt fast charging support. For connectivity, in this phone you get 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, Micro USB port, WiFi b / g / n and 4G LTE.

Another special thing of Motorola’s budget smartphone is that in it you will get a dedicated Google Assistant button and Google lens. This phone equipped with Face Unlock feature comes with a Watt Repellent design which can protect it to some extent from water damage.

