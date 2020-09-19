The Moto E7 Plus smartphone will be launched in India on 23 September. Motorola confirmed this on Friday. The e-commerce website has been made a separate micro-site for the Moto E7 Plus coming on Flipkart. It is clear that the phone will be made available for sale on Flipkart. The Moto E7 Plus was launched in Brazil last week and a few days ago in Europe. The Moto E7 Plus has an HD + display, Snapdragon 460 processor and 5000mAh battery.The Moto E7 Plus has a 6.5-inch HD + display that comes with Waterdrop Notch. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset. RAM is 4 GB and inbuilt storage is 64 GB. The Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10. It has a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

The Moto E7 Plus has a 5000mAh battery. There is a dual rear camera setup with 48 megapixel primary and 2 megapixel depth sensor on the rear. The rear camera is equipped with LED flash. The phone has an 8 megapixel selfie camera on the front. For connectivity, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, GPS, Micro-USB and 3.5mm headphone jack have been provided.

The price of this budget smartphone of Moto will be revealed in India at the launch event on 23 September. The launch event will start at 12 noon. The phone has been launched in Europe for 149 euros (about 13 thousand rupees). Moto E7 Plus can be launched in India at a price around 10 thousand.

