Motorola is going to launch its new smartphone Moto E7 Plus in India today (23 September). The launching will start at 12 noon and the phone can be purchased from online shopping website Flipkart. Most of the specifications of the phone have been revealed before launch. It will have features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 48MP camera and 5000mAh battery. The phone has been launched a few weeks back in Brazil.So far the official price has not been revealed, although it is being said that the price of the phone in India can be less than 12 thousand rupees. It will be available in two color options – Amber Bronze and Navy Blue. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Specifications of Moto E7 Plus

If you talk about the specifications, then the Moto E7 Plus smartphone can get a 6.5-inch HD + display, with a small waterdrop notch. The phone can be given 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The phone’s storage can be increased to 256GB via microSD card. This phone will work on Android 10 operating system and can get 5000mAh battery, which will support 10 W charging.

For photography, a dual rear camera setup can be found in it. It can get a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera will be in the square shape module. At the same time, the phone will get an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie. The fingerprint scanner will also be found on the back side of the phone.

