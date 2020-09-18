Moto’s upcoming new smartphone Moto E7 Plus is going to be launched on 23 September. Motorola’s official website was listed in Brazil last week. This phone will be available to users through Flipkart. The phone will be launched on 23 September at 12 noon.

The Moto E7 Plus will come with a 48-megapixel dual camera setup Sport with night vision support. The features it offers include fast charging support, USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Moto E7 will be the most affordable smartphone in this series. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 632 chipset. The smartphone can have a 6.2-inch HD + display, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Moto E7 supports 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual camera packs. Like the Moto E7 Plus, it also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging speed.

There is a microsite for the phone coming on Flipkart where its launch date is also mentioned. It has also been given a survey that indicates the battery, display, multiple rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the phone. Motorola has recently launched some phones. These include Motorola One Fusion +, One Fusion and Moto G5 Plus. Of these, the Motorola One Fusion + is available in India.