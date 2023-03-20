The motorcycle on which Francesco Panighi was traveling collided with a car and then caught fire: nothing to do for the 64-year-old

Another tragedy occurred on Italian roads. The accident in question occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday in Varenna, in the province of Lecco. A motorcycle collided with a car and caught fire after falling on the asphalt. The centaur Francis Panighi he lost his life. The 60-year-old partner who was with him is serious.

Spring is upon us and that means that the two wheel enthusiastsmotorcyclists, get back on their bikes for the usual walks in the open air.

In these periods, unfortunately, it happens too often that some centaurs remain involved in very serious road accidentswhich in some cases lead to loss of life.

The latest in chronological order occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday, Sunday 19 March, in Varenna, in the province of Lecco. More precisely on provincial road 72near Fiumelatte. A road that runs along Lake Como and that allows those who travel along it to enjoy the wonderful landscapes of the area.

An Aprilia motorcycle, with a man and a woman aged 64 and 60 on board, for reasons yet to be clarified collided with a car which came in the opposite direction. It is not clear which of the two vehicles attempted to overtake on that stretch of road.

After the impact, however, the two-wheeler fell to the ground and caught fire. The two people ended up on the ground instead.

Nothing to do for Francesco Panighi

Immediate intervention by rescuers at the scene of the accident. The firefighters extinguished the flames that arose from the motorbike, while the doctors, who arrived aboard the medical cars and a air ambulanceproceeded to rescue the people involved in the crash.

At the wheel of the Aprilia was Francesco Panighi, a 64-year-old man of Camparada, in the province of Monza Brianza, for which unfortunately there was no nothing to do. He died instantly.

Riding behind him rode the matea 60-year-old woman, who seriously injured she was transported to the Circolo di Varese hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

The Carabinieri were also on site, who closed the road to traffic for several hours carry out all relevant investigations.