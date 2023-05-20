[Accadde Oggi] – 50 years ago the terrible accident at the Monza Nations Grand Prix, in which they lost their lives Renzo Pasolini And Jarno Saarinen. The 250 class race was underway when the two riders – among the best known of the time – had no escape due to the dynamics of the impact. Pasolini, a native of Rimini, had a large following of fans, for his way of running without calculations, and was pitted against Agostini, although he had never experienced the joy of a world title. Saarinen, a Finn from Turku, was the reigning 250 class world champion and had started 1973 with two wins out of three races in the 500 class.

“At 15:17 on 20 May 1973, at the Curvone di Monza, motorcycling was experiencing one of its darkest pages. Pasolini and Saarinen lose their lives. But what happens before and after the terrible accident is a set of facts and circumstances that motorbike competitions no longer have to experience. […] The Monza track, […], does not appear on that May 20 in its best condition. Work has been carried out on the track: the road surface, at the entrance to the Curvone or Curva Grande, if you prefer, has some irregularities which compromise the stability of the bike, moreover in a very delicate phase, i.e. when setting up a curve from face in full. […] Another element of danger, […], consists of the guard rails very close to the asphalt strip. The organizers try to make up for it with bales of straw. […]

At Monza, Pasolini’s Harley Davidson slips into the middle, crashing into the guardrail behind them, to then be catapulted into Saarinen who was arriving. […] In the 350cc race of the Nations GP, which preceded the tragic 250cc race, Walter Villa’s Benelli was seen smoking conspicuously from the exhausts. The 4-cylinder from Pesaro leaks oil which sows on the asphalt. All this is reported by the pilots who, however, remain unheard of. Pilots were not taken into consideration then. […] John Dodds on that day tries to go and explain the danger of the situation, as well as asking that the track be cleaned. […] But he is removed by making the police intervene. […] Three important specialist journalists try to explain to the race director that there is oil on the track […]also in this case the organizers solve everything with the reminder to the Police.

[…] There aren’t many doubts about the dynamics of the accident: as soon as the Curvone is set, Pasolini’s bike slips. The rider and motorbike slip through the bales of straw and end up against the guardrail. The collision is very violent, so much so that the Harley Davidson loses its saddle and tank and bounces against Saarinen. A dozen pilots are involved in the accident. A real apocalypse. […] The rescue issue is another sore point. Some eyewitnesses said that for 4 minutes no one realizes that Saarinen is under the straw bales. You have to wait 15 minutes to see the first ambulance arrive, which is also equipped with only one stretcher. The other ambulances arrive after 25 minutes. The fire truck arrives after 23 minutes. […] Saarinen, before the Monza race, had said he would leave racing the following year, in 1974. […] For Pasolini, a driver who is already 35 years old, that 1973 season could probably have been his last. […].”

Arthur Rizzoli, Il Paso, Renzo Pasolini King without a crown2018