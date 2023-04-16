Pole by Jaume Masia in Moto3 in Austin in a session characterized by the crashes of David Munoz, Kaito Toba, Deniz Oncu and above all of Daniel Holgado, the leader of the World Championship who will start from the second row with the fifth fastest time. Masia detaches the time of 2:16.250 with his Honda Leopard and precedes in the front row Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna IntactGP) at 0.101 behind and Ivan Ortolà (Ktm Angeluss) at 0.306. The best of the Italians is Stefano Nepa (Ktm Angeluss), 6th at 0.766.