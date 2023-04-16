The Spaniard of the Honda Leopard is the best in qualifying: he precedes Sasaki and Ortolà. Two Italians in the ten, 5th the leader of the World Championship, Holgado, also crashed
Pole by Jaume Masia in Moto3 in Austin in a session characterized by the crashes of David Munoz, Kaito Toba, Deniz Oncu and above all of Daniel Holgado, the leader of the World Championship who will start from the second row with the fifth fastest time. Masia detaches the time of 2:16.250 with his Honda Leopard and precedes in the front row Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna IntactGP) at 0.101 behind and Ivan Ortolà (Ktm Angeluss) at 0.306. The best of the Italians is Stefano Nepa (Ktm Angeluss), 6th at 0.766.
the top 10
—
In the second row is the Brazilian Diogo Moreira, 4th at 0.616, while the top-10 is completed as follows: 7th Ryusei Yamanaka (+1.080); 8th the Italian Matteo Bertelle, very good, at +1.098; 9th Xavier Artigas (+1.122) and 10th Tatsuki Suzuki (+1.157). So the other Italians: 13th Romano Fenati and 18th Riccardo Rossi.
the q1 and the other Italians
—
Passed from Q1 Xavier Artigas (2:17.318), Syarifuddin Azman, David Salvador, and Ryusei Yamanaka. Out Filippo Farioli, who will start twentieth, and Andrea Migno, 24th.
