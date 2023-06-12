The last school bell and then off to the school motorcycle parking. Two minutes and a blue cloud rose to the sky. This is what happened until a few years ago, when the 125s were all strictly two-strokes. To tell the truth, something has still remained today, exclusively enduro and/or motard, while naked, sports, road and scrambler are all four-stroke. What matters though is the boys passion and the ability of the 125 cc to make you daydream. Driven with an A1 license (the theory is the same as the B license, not the practice), motorcycles with an engine capacity of 125 cc must comply with the rule according to which the maximum power of the vehicle must be 11 kW, i.e. 15 HP. However, it is a significant leap forward if you consider that a 50 cc delivers less than a third of the aforementioned power and – with a few more concessions from their parents – young motorcyclists grow up. Here are 10 proposals of various types, from road bikes to racing enduros via motards, nakeds and scramblers. We are talking about Aprilia RS 125, Benelli Leoncino 125, Beta RR 125, Fantic XE 125, Honda CB 125 R, Husqvarna Svartpilen 125, Keeway Rfk 125, Ktm RC 125, Mash Black Seven 125 and Yamaha Yzf-R 125. Here, instead, The scooter more popular.