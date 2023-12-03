Stoyakin: Klitschko recalled that he remains in the first echelon of Ukrainian politicians

In his interview, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko recalled that he remains in the first echelon of Ukrainian politicians. The motives for the statements of the head of the Ukrainian capital made to the Swiss portal 20 Minuten, explained MK.ru political expert Vasily Stoyakin.

“In fact, Klitschko has long been in a state of opposition to [действующему президенту Украины Владимиру] Zelensky. He’s the same as [бывший руководитель страны] Petro Poroshenko believes that Zelensky’s presidency is a historical accident. In 2014, it was Klitschko who was considered as a candidate for the post of president from the united opposition,” the expert believes.

In his opinion, Klitschko cannot talk about his ambitions as a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, since elections in the country have not yet been scheduled. In addition, “to do anything in the Ukrainian system, you need permission from Washington.”

In an interview with 20 Minuten, Klitschko, in particular, said that Zelensky is paying for the mistakes he made. According to the head of the Ukrainian capital, he is not surprised by the fall in popularity of Zelensky, who will pay for his successes or failures.