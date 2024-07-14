Home page World

In Albstadt, police found three dead and two seriously injured. © Jannik Nölke/dpa

In Albstadt, the police found three dead people in a residential building. According to the police, this included the suspected perpetrator. How the crime happened is still completely unclear.

Albstadt – According to the police, the background to the violent crime in the Swabian town of Albstadt, which left three people dead and two seriously injured, is still unclear. There are currently no indications of a motive for the suspected perpetrator, said a police spokesman. Forensic officers and criminal investigation officers are currently on site. They are securing evidence and clues in order to be able to solve the crime.

During the major operation, the police found three dead and two injured. The suspected perpetrator is among the dead. According to the police, the crime was not a shooting spree. Investigators are more likely to believe it was a crime within the family. dpa