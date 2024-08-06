According to the criteria of
Finally, they also added that there are only two options when making momentous decisions in this country with the message: “Now, it’s up to you to decide whether you pay or give up.”.
And it is no secret to anyone that the migration from Latin countries to the United States represents a significant amount of its total population, since only in 2022, according to data from the portal Statista, The Hispanic population in the United States exceeded 63 millionof which approximately 59 percent were from Mexico. The second and third positions on the list went to Puerto Rico and El Salvador.
How many Latinos become naturalized in the United States each year?
Figures from Uscis indicate that during the last decade, the government agency welcomed more than 7.7 million naturalized citizens. On the other hand, according to figures from October 2023, the number was 81,700 people of Latin American origin. Of these, more than 39 percent of naturalized citizens in fiscal year 2023 were between 30 and 44 years of age. The average age of those who were naturalized in 2023 was 41 years.
