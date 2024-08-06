ORA TikTok video moved a group of Latinos who identified with the motivational message he sent to migrants in the United StatesWith the words “go for your American dream,” he narrated what it means to start a life in this country.

According to the criteria of

Through the USA without Filters profile, The account specialized in content for Latinos who are in search of the American dreamthey expressed to their more than 100,000 followers. “No goal is free, to fulfill a dream there is always a price“It could be time, effort or money,” is heard in the recording, referring to the effort that millions of migrants have had to make when moving to the land of the stars and stripes.

Finally, they also added that there are only two options when making momentous decisions in this country with the message: “Now, it’s up to you to decide whether you pay or give up.”.

And it is no secret to anyone that the migration from Latin countries to the United States represents a significant amount of its total population, since only in 2022, according to data from the portal Statista, The Hispanic population in the United States exceeded 63 millionof which approximately 59 percent were from Mexico. The second and third positions on the list went to Puerto Rico and El Salvador.

How many Latinos become naturalized in the United States each year?



Figures from Uscis indicate that during the last decade, the government agency welcomed more than 7.7 million naturalized citizens. On the other hand, according to figures from October 2023, the number was 81,700 people of Latin American origin. Of these, more than 39 percent of naturalized citizens in fiscal year 2023 were between 30 and 44 years of age. The average age of those who were naturalized in 2023 was 41 years.