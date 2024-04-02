Government, the defensive line of Santanchè and Salvini: absolute silence

Two crucial days for the government begin today Melonsthe no-confidence votes are cast on Matteo Salvini and Daniela Santanchè, the first is under accusation for relations with Russia and the second for judicial investigations concerning his companies. Both are linked by a common thread: Nobody of the two ministers intends to show up in the classroom. The Northern League believes “a waste of time” the opposition's request to resign due to her ties with Russia (yesterday she distanced herself from it in a decisive manner for the first time). The Minister of Tourism on the other hand – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – will not appear in the chamber and will not defend herself , as he did last July in the Senate, for a different reason: cautionin view of possible new judicial developments. He was her advised also not to publicly defend himself from the opposition's accusations, perhaps mindful of the debate last July when it took place denied by the Milan Prosecutor's Office causing discontent in the Palace Chigi.

This time – continues Il Fatto – his too very loyal they advised her to be more cautious in the parliamentary chamber. So today Santanchè will be represented in the chamber by an undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, probably one of Matilde Syracuse and Pina Castiello. Precisely in the absence of the two ministers, he was sent from the government chambers an alert to ministers and undersecretaries so that they show up in the chamber to show the government's unity and also to vote. Stay the unknown linked to the times: it is not excluded that the judicial process could proceed slower than expected, perhaps extending by a few months. Probably – concludes Il Fatto – everything will end after the European elections. But in the event of indictment, Santanchè's fate is sealed: resignation.