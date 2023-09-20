The government of Prime Minister António Costa overcame this Tuesday (19) the motion of censure presented by the right-wing party Chega, which from the beginning was doomed to failure due to the absolute majority that the socialists have in Parliament, in a vote without surprises that exposed tensions between Portugal’s right-wing parties.

The motion only received the support of Chega himself – the third party in the Portuguese Parliament – ​​and the Liberal Initiative, while the leader of the conservative opposition, the PSD (center-right), abstained and the entire left voted against.

There were no surprises in the Assembly of the Republic, where Costa has already successfully faced three motions of censure since beginning his third term in March 2022. If approved, the measure would lead to the dismissal of the government.

In this third attempt, Chega’s second, it became clear once again that the right-wing parties still cannot reach agreement.

The debate was tense, with continued complaints and protests from right-wing deputies, who called for a “political beating” against the government to remove it from power.

In turn, Costa warned Chega that he would not join their “scream” and focused on the opposition’s differences, with an ironic smile every time he saw tensions arise between his opponents.

“If they don’t understand each other about the censorship of the government they oppose, how will they understand each other about how to build an alternative?”, he asked, adding that Chega presented the motion only to “challenge” the rest of the right.

The lack of a right-wing alternative has been a recurring theme in Portugal this year.

The country’s president, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, declared months ago that he noticed the socialist majority was “tired”, but that he saw no alternative to considering a possible dissolution of Parliament.

The comment was recalled this Tuesday by Chega’s leader, André Ventura.

“What destroys our hearts the most is knowing that part of this alternative prefers to sleep with the Socialist Party”, said Ventura, in an accusation against the PSD for its abstention.

“Sometimes I think I should lead Chega and PSD at the same time”, he added.

The PSD, which has been suffering from leadership problems for years and whose current president, Luís Montenegro, cannot participate in these debates because he is not a deputy, defended itself through Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, who justified the party’s abstention: “We are not the party of motions, but of solutions.”

Costa has led Portugal’s socialist government since 2015 and is now in his third term, the first with an absolute majority.