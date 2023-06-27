Last week it was finally launched on the market final fantasy 16, a game that has presented good impressions among members of the press and also longtime fans of the franchise. However, there are details that some have not missed, and this has to do with the graphic part of it, especially with an effect used quite often.

As mentioned, too much motion blur is being used, which is sometimes used to save some resources and also give the sensation of speed with respect to the characters or vehicles. And that excess for some players is too much, causing dizziness and therefore the feeling of not wanting to continue playing.

This is what was discussed in Reddit:

Let me start by saying that I was incredibly excited for the game, I loved the demo and am enjoying the main game so far. But boy, Final Fantasy 16 has the most offensively egregious motion blur I’ve ever seen in a video game. It made me dizzy enough to force me to go to the bathroom in case I threw up. I can’t believe they released it like this and didn’t include the fix in the day one patch.

He is not the only person who has complained about this, since in networks like Twitter they show their discontent that these blurrings feel too abrupt. To this is added that experts such as those of Digital Foundry, they indicate that it can be done by sudden movements, but that this or an excuse that it has been allowed to go by Square Enix.

Remember that final fantasy 16 is now available in PS5.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: For now I have not been able to experience any type of dizziness, but it may be that it is something real, since they do abuse this effect. So, hopefully they can correct it in the coming months.