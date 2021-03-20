At least once a day an ambulance passes in front of the building. There are more and more ”, notes A. Her friend N tries to help her to reconstruct a personal tragedy, an accident within a great disease called Chile that does not protect the most vulnerable, punishes discontent, punishes poverty and exclusion in one exercise of social Darwinism. “Is it normal for us to raise money so that some hospital services buy the supplies they do not have to withstand the crisis? Is it normal for some prices to triple? Is it normal that entrepreneurs do not put the common good above their interests? Is it normal for them to risk workers and the whole of society for their benefit? Is it normal that we have public policies that do not help those most in need? ”. Frequent questions, the new book by Nona Fernández (Santiago de Chile, 1971), implicitly answers these questions by making the conversation between two women a form of resistance.

READINGS

Frequent questions. Nona Fernandez. Alchemy, 2020. 96 pages.

We should have been happy. Rafaela lahore. Montacerdos, 2020. 154 pages.

Nostalgia for the dead mother. Federico Zurita Hecht. La Pollera, 2020. 140 pages.

She was among us. Belén Fernández Llanos. Overol, 2020. 104 pages.

Marriage. Marina Mariasch. The Broken Woman Books, 2020. 94 pages.

Holidays. Carolina Soto Riveros. Overol, 2020. 92 pages.

We, the others. Viviana Avila Alfaro. La Calabaza del Diablo, 2020. 54 pages.

Burn the fear. A manifesto. Theses. Planet, 2021. 136 pages.

Feminist anthology. The Theses (ed.). Debate, 2021. 300 pages.

