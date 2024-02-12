Women report illnesses such as anxiety, depression and stress; research shows 11 million Brazilian women in this situation

A survey by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) shows that, from 2012 to 2022, the number of households with mothers who care for their children alone grew by almost 18% in Brazil, going from 9.6 million to 11.3 million. The study considers households headed by mothers “ground” such as those in which the reference person is a woman with at least 1 child and where there is no presence of a spouse.

“The term solo mother is more appropriate and comprehensive than single mothers to characterize the loneliness and challenges that women without a support network face in their daily lives to care for their children”says FGV economist Janaína Feijó.

According to the study, in 2022, around 45% of solo mothers who worked in Brazil were in the informal market. For Feijó, informal work is often the only way out, but it can mean lower and more unstable income, devoid of social protection.

According to social worker Aline Cordeiro Moreira, who works in CAPS (Psychosocial Care Center) units administered by Hospital Israelita Albert, this feeling of overload is frequently reported by mothers who seek assistance in the public health network.

“I often say during consultations that we are not warriors, but women overwhelmed with care. I always talk to these women about how this society puts us in this overloaded condition.”he declared.

For the psychologist, the main measure that protects single mothers from mental health disorders is building a support network. Formed by a set of ties and links with people and/or institutions, this network can be important when logistical, psychological and financial challenges arise.

With information from Einstein Agency.