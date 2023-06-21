Land on Mediaset Infinity exclusively and on Channel 5 from Wednesday 21 June Mothers – A life of love; a medical drama which tells the story of everyday life in the department of long-term pediatrics of the San Juan de Dios Hospital. It is the story of five mothers who will have to struggle with their children to face the daily life of the hospital, the difficulties of the world of work, and those in the family and between relationships. And they will have to take charge of everythingfor everyone, every time.

Not just streaming, from Wednesday 21 June the episodes of the Spanish series are on TV in the late evening on Canale 5 at 11.30pm with a weekly appointment.