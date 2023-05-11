down syndromeBertina’s son Sieb (16) has Down syndrome. He will soon be leaving high school. And ‘what then’ was the question for a long time. Because there are not many opportunities for further learning for Sieb. That is why Bertina set up further education together with another mother. “Because Sieb has not finished learning yet.”
Bernie van Unen
Latest update:
10:16
