Naibelys Verónica Noel Pérez, sentenced to 30 years in prison in Venezuela, despite the fact that her partner was the one who murdered her son. COURTESY

Naibelys Noel was separated from her son by her partner as punishment. On Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the middle of a fight because she had decided to end the relationship and leave, he forced her to leave the house from which she rarely left with the excuse that she was going to look for something in a neighboring house. While she was outside, José Teodoro González beat the 18-month-old baby to death. She found her son dead from her in the hospital in Santo Domingo, a town in the Venezuelan Andean páramo where Naibelys tried to have a relationship with José Teodoro that, between comings and goings, lasted just over five months.

He left the baby at the health center and fled until he was caught days later, he admitted the facts, for which his sentence was reduced, and since 2020 he has served 15 years in prison for infanticide. She was arrested the same day that she found her son dead from her in the hospital and accompanied the police to the interviews for the investigation. Less than a month ago, she was sentenced to the maximum penalty in Venezuela: 30 years in prison for commission of omission in the execution of the crime of intentional homicide qualified with treachery and for ignoble motives against her son, with which, according to organizations who defend human rights, have criminalized her just for being a mother.

The Naibelys case has raised an alert among women’s movements and highlights the cause of the Feminist Coalition against Judicial Violence: there is a macho pattern that ends in disproportionate sentences for women and stereotyped sentences. This group is made up of women released from prison and members of different rights organizations and has focused on tracking cases of mothers prosecuted for the death or injury of their descendants without their having caused them, sentenced for commission by omission or complicity, imprisoned in five prisons for women in the country. In Venezuela, the activists say, with Naibelys it is the first time that the maximum sentence has been applied for a crime of omission, but in women’s prisons there are many cases like hers and they are sure that in the region as well, for this reason have allied with the Anti-Prison Feminist Network of Latin America and the Caribbean.

With delays and irregularities, the trial took place and her lawyers were convinced that there was no way for Naibelys to go to jail because there was no evidence. “The judge and the prosecutor focused everything on gender stereotypes. They said things like that she had delivered her son to the murderer on a silver platter for being in love with her, that she had been a good woman with her partner but a bad mother with her son. Those were the conclusions of the prosecutor with which the judge imposed a 30-year sentence on him because he had allegedly neglected the child,” explains lawyer Iván Toro, a member of the Human Rights Observatory of the University of Los Andes, who is assisting the case. .

The defender points out that the murderer himself had declared Naibelys’ innocence by admitting his responsibility, but the trial hearings have not been recorded for several years in the courts of the State of Mérida due to lack of resources, a precariousness that covers the entire the Venezuelan judicial system. There is no record of the testimony that could have been used in the Naibelys case. In the trial, Toro points out, it was possible to demonstrate that she was also a victim of the aggressor who used physical, psychological and sexual violence and torture during the time he lived with her, but none of this was considered by judge Lucy Terán, who admitted all the accusations by prosecutor Geraldy Gavidia, considered subjective and stereotyped by the defense.

Naibelys is from the Cabudare town, in Lara state, located 300 kilometers from where José Teodoro lived. He comes from a poor home and was 21 years old and had a baby when he met him and decided to go with him to the Andes. They lived together in Santo Domingo for a month and she did not like the treatment he had with her. “And what always happens happens, the man promises to change and in a situation of great vulnerability, the woman returns. Naibelys looks for a way to become independent from her family by leaving with him. Just like many young women in Latin American neighborhoods do who look for a man to get out of their family conflicts. I don’t understand why that surprises them,” says a coalition activist who shared prison with Naibelys. On that return, according to what Naibelys told him in jail, José Teodoro cut her clothes so she wouldn’t have a way out, took her phone and left her locked up in her house located on a street with a single entrance and exit in which he was always vigilant. It was a form of kidnapping. She was also a victim of violence from the murderer of her son. On at least two occasions she tried to denounce him and could not. They were asking for forensic evidence that she couldn’t get. Relatives of José Teodoro also reported him to the police for the scenes of violence that occurred against the child and the woman.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Naibelys case was presented at the last meeting of the Cedaw Committee, in Geneva, by the ULA Commission against Gender Violence. Amnesty International has also denounced that Naibelys was subjected to vicarious violence and that she has been revictimized during her judicial process. “This case is an example of how the authorities do not fulfill their duty to prevent, address and punish violence against women, who often suffer vicarious or family violence. In Venezuela, vicarious violence is not classified as a crime, despite the existence of cases that show its commission. This is the type of gender violence carried out by aggressors who, with the intention of inflicting more suffering on women, cause serious harm to their children and even death,” they said in a statement following the sentence handed down on July 19. of past.

The activists who follow the Naibelys case point out that since the murder occurred, the authorities have condemned her. His photo in the police report was released by the director of the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigation Corps, Douglas Rico, assuring, barely two days after Naibelys’ arrest, that the case had already been clarified: according to the official, “Naibelys allowed his partner and stepfather of his 1-year-old and 5-month-old son constantly mistreated him, to the point of causing him serious injuries on other occasions.” Four years later she has been sentenced under that same premise. In Santo Domingo, the case did not go unnoticed, but the community also reproached her mother for what happened, as a sample of the macho culture, says a resident of the Andean town. The media also pointed it out.

The defense is preparing a long road of appeals and the coalition will also take the case to complementary international instances to achieve justice, while they advance in the investigation of prosecuted mothers. Only in the prison where Naibelys is, the Penitentiary Center of the Andean Region, located in San Juan de Lagunillas, there are at least three other similar cases. “We are watching with horror as there is an over-qualification of crimes when it comes to women. We see a lot of improvisation in the judiciary and the influence of neoconservative groups in the country’s courts,” says one of the coalition activists. “In the case of Naibelys, an attempt is made to make a kind of ontological responsibility, something that does not exist in the Law. You can’t punish anyone just for being a mother, because then the child’s parent would be as responsible as she is.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.