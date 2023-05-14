Crying was like a gift, like a victory. When Maria Flor, 6, complained about leaving school, her mother, Andrea Medrado, 36, was happy. She makes every day a battle to guarantee the girl the right to be in school.

The girl was diagnosed with the rare Pitt Hopkins syndrome (a neurogenetic disease that, among the problems, generates developmental delay and lack of speech) and also autism.

The mother had already heard from a school administrator in Brasília that the school had no vacancies “for this type of child”.

The girl’s good cry, wanting to stay at school, proves that the mother’s fight is very worthwhile.

Andrea Medrado argues, by the way, that the inclusion of her daughter and all children with a disability needs to be real. An inclusion to integrate, with full participation in all environments.

“When we call people to a party, we need to not just leave them in their place. We need to ask her to dance with us. I believe that is what inclusion is.”

This mother-daughter dance is made up of many steps. It involved and still involves insistence, legal measures and a request for dialogue with school management.

A struggle that is not simple, according to researcher in inclusive education Mariana Rosa, from Minas Gerais. “It is a struggle because it is a very important paradigm shift in education. We are trying to consolidate the right of people with disabilities to access the school, the curriculum, and continue studying”.

The researcher criticizes the widespread prejudice that people with disabilities are students who do not learn, who need medical care and not pedagogical care. She regrets that, although the legislation is advanced, there has been a dismantling in recent years with a decrease in the transfer of resources for infrastructure and teacher training. “Decree No. 10,502/2020 [revogado pelo presidente Lula] had a segregationist speech [ao prever escolas apenas para pessoas com deficiência]. But we are still dealing with public hearings in Congress that argue that the best place for these children would be separate institutions”.

Fight

In the case of mother Andrea, dissatisfaction with teaching difficulties was translated into struggle. “Since we investigated Maria Flor’s delay in development and with the diagnosis, I started to get involved in social movement actions in favor of people with disabilities and rare diseases”. Andrea began to organize meetings with professionals in order to be able to share quality information with other families in similar situations.

Including because the involvement goes through abdications and difficulties. “Atypical motherhood is made invisible. We also work with care and many times we drop everything to take our children to therapies. The woman ends up with no financial support. Most parents abandon the family when they have a child with a disability”.

According to the Baresi institute, of rare diseases, a study carried out in the last decade, showed that in Brazil, about 78% of parents abandoned the mothers of children with disabilities and rare diseases, before the children turned 5 years old.

For Andréa, atypical motherhood is not seen in commercials or campaigns. There are few invitations to participate in debates. “People pat us on the back, calling us warriors, calling us special. We want to be seen as a woman, as a human, who also gets tired, who is in a place of exhaustion and is in a social place of invisibility”. For her, it is necessary to think about effective public policies.

“Today my fight and that of some social movements that I am part of is that people with disabilities can occupy the place they want”. Andrea testifies that her daughter went to some special teaching centers in the Federal District and learned that teachers wanted to medicate the girl because Maria Flor uses crying to communicate.

“That was one of the first barriers we faced. They wanted to silence my daughter. She needs continuous multidisciplinary therapy and we also need the support professional that is also included in the LHey Brazilian Inclusion2015 and the Berenice Piana law, 2012, which protects rights of people with autism spectrum.”

Calling for the “dance” of inclusion is to ensure, for example, that classes are reduced. “And she needs to be in a smaller class. That was another fight. Even we still have a legal process that is running to guarantee the assistance of specialized professionals”. To communicate, Maria Flor has a tablet with an app in which she exposes emotions. Last year, she even complained about the school. Today, it has changed. “The school needs to be open to listening to families. That, to me, is the main point. Through the application, she demonstrates that she wants to go to school and that it was good to play with her friends”. This dance can’t stop.

The “dancing” steps

Chemistry teacher Joanna de Paolli, 37, saw herself as a student in full learning after her son was diagnosed with autism. “My son lived through moments of segregation, of integration and today he is going through inclusion processes”. Upon understanding what was happening, her mother decided to specialize in inclusion issues. She became a researcher on this subject and began to understand what was happening.

She reports that the boy was separated from living with other children because there is still a conception in society that people with disabilities need to be prepared for the regular classroom. “They try to do this exercise of preparing these children separately and my son unfortunately experienced that”. But the boy, now 15, only really learned how to behave in a regular classroom when he had the opportunity to be there.

“We don’t learn to swim in a sandbox. You also don’t get into a pool already knowing how to swim. People are learning. We can all have more potential in some knowledge, some areas and more difficulties in others. This is no different for people with disabilities”, says the teacher.

Joanna defends that the school should be a playful and non-segregationist space. “I have in my history and in my son’s history that the school has been very important in his life. The school must be interactive, contextualized, playful and that develops awareness. A good education needs to serve everyone”.

The way

For researcher Mariana Rosa, exclusion will only end with effective investment in inclusive education in Brazil. “I think the path goes through consistent and permanent investment in education, in public schools, for all people”. This includes, in her opinion, the continuation of the National Policy for Inclusive Education with multifunctional resource rooms, specialized educational services and investment in teacher training and salary.

In a note to the Brazil Agency, the press office of the Ministry of Education (MEC) informed that an ordinance that will establish the National Commission for Special Education from the Perspective of Inclusive Education is in the process of being concluded. The agency guarantees that it will improve and expand programs for the continuing education of education professionals, including teachers and specialized educational services to meet society’s demand.

“The program for the implementation of multifunctional resource rooms in common schools, the expansion and improvement of the Accessible Book Project (PNLD), the improvement of accessibility in basic and higher education will also be resumed”, informed the MEC.

art world

It is to the sound of drums that Patrícia Almeida, 57, a retired civil servant from Rio de Janeiro, also sees her daughter Amanda, now 18, develop. The girl, diagnosed with down syndrome, attends the second stage of teaching young people and adults, is stimulated by therapy, swimming and drumming classes. The schedule, guarantees the mother, makes the girl have a special appreciation for art.

But it was not always so. Due to the profession of the parents, in the area of ​​diplomacy, the family spent 10 years outside Brazil. One such country was Switzerland. It was a disappointment to the family.

The mother exemplifies that special schools were run by psychiatrists rather than educators. “There was no shortage of money or equipment. But there, there is no inclusive education. She went to a special school that was so bad that we had to take her away, and have an apprenticeship at home with a psychopedagogue, in homeschooling”.

But that was a problem because the girl only lived with adults. When they returned to Brazil, they were happy to have access to public school. They saw that there were teachers specialized in inclusive education. “It’s not just better for children with disabilities, but for all children.” Therefore, Patrícia understands that it is necessary for parents to seek out the school to dialogue.

With the arrival of her daughter in adolescence and, finally, with the contact with other people of the same age, the mother was inspired to produce material in simple language: I protect myself, about care for intimate parts. “I decided to make this material precisely so that she could be strengthened with this information. And to be able to react if something bad happened.”

“Amanda says little, but she is a very happy person. I see her moving on in the art world.” Patrícia understands that it is necessary to believe in everyone’s potential. The inspiration in her daughter will make her launch, this year, the new book That simple. Simple as are the mothers who see the steps of their children, swimming, drumming, and dancing in all rhythms.