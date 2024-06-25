Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/25/2024 – 7:25

Abusive use of cell phones by children and teenagers is a public health problem: they are harmful, and the UN says so. You pick up your cell phone to check the time. Next thing you know, you’ve been lost in a black hole of emptiness for half an hour, mindlessly watching videos on Instagram that show strangers doing stupid things, like giving (silly) advice, packing suitcases and other similar things. Before leaving, you go through your feed, see friends and acquaintances returning from the gym, posting healthy foods and, even though you feel distressed, you have difficulty putting down your cell phone and going about your life.

This does not happen because we are “weak”.

Let’s be clear and remember: games and social networks were made to be addictive. The idea is that we spend more and more time connected, lost in Instagram or TikTok feeds, watching advertisements and consuming. And for this, they use super professional studies and tools. If you haven’t seen the film The Enigma of the Networks yet, check it out, it’s on Netflix. If even for us adults, it is practically impossible to control ourselves and stop this addiction that leaves us anxious and distressed, imagine what happens to the heads of children and adolescents, whose brains are being formed and maturing? So it is.

The abusive use of cell phones by children and adolescents is a public health problem. Connected cell phones are bad for children (and also for adults, I repeat), and it’s not me saying this, but institutions like the UN and medical associations around the world that warn about the harm that networks, little dances, algorithms and seemingly innocent games can cause can cause to children.

For years we have seen children and teenagers becoming more and more anxious and addicted to their phones doing nothing. But the tide may be changing. One proof: many countries and states already prohibit the use of cell phones in schools. And, in São Paulo, the Desconecta Movement, created by parents from private schools in the city, launched a very simple idea. They propose that parents start giving cell phones to their children only when they are over 14 years old. This would make it easier for guardians to delay their children’s access to the device, as it would avoid the “everyone has it but me” effect among teenagers. “Ah, but it’s important to know where your child is in a big city,” many argue, and rightly so.

The movement and other parents in Brazil and around the world also adopted another strategy to “disconnect” young people: giving them the same devices that have already been adopted by some young people from generation Z: a ​​dumb phone. These devices are the same as the ones we had in the 2000s. They are used to make telephone calls. Yes, folks, we even forgot, but cell phone devices also work to make phone calls. This way, people can communicate during emergencies without falling into social media black holes.

In his recently released book The Anxious Generation (How Hyperconnected Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Disorders), psychologist and best-selling author Tom Haidt argues that mental disorders in children and teenagers who spend the day glued to smartphones increase. all around the world. What he says isn’t exactly surprising.

In 2023, dozens of US states sued Meta and Instagram on the grounds that they contribute to a youth mental health crisis through the addictive nature of their social media platforms. For years, experts have warned about the dangers of social media for young people. And for years we have pretended not to see. I’m glad we’re waking up. Better late than never. Also last year, UNESCO released a report in which it stated that it was extremely concerned about the use of cell phones in schools. This is a serious problem. In truth.

Cell phones banned around the world

Proof that parents (and I, who write this text) are not being catastrophists is the fact that several countries already ban the use of cell phones at school. This is the case, for example, in the Netherlands and France. In the case of Germany, the decision is made by schools and states. But in most primary schools, children are not allowed to use cell phones even during recess. Some states in the United States, such as New York and California, also want to implement laws in the same direction.

In the case of Brazil, cell phones are already banned in some places, such as, for example, in municipal schools in Rio de Janeiro.

We could try to follow suit and revive those brick-style cell phones we used in the 2000s. I doubt it would do us any harm.

_____________________________

Nina Lemos is a journalist and writer. She has been writing about feminism and behavior since the 2000s, when she launched the group “02 Neuron” with two friends. She was a columnist for Folha de S.Paulo and UOL. She is one of the creators of TPM magazine. In 2015, she moved to Berlin, a city she is madly in love with. Since then, she has lived between Brazilian news and German classes.

The text reflects the author’s opinion, not necessarily that of DW.