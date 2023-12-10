admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/12/2023 – 12:08

It was with her own experience that Pernambuco activist Gi Carvalho took a lesson in tolerance. With her daughter, who is a lesbian, she understood that it was necessary to be more supportive and not judge. But learning didn’t just stop at home. She wanted more: to guarantee the rights of daughters and sons throughout Brazil.

Today, she is the national president of the Associação Mães da Resistência, which brings together around 600 family members of LBGTQUIAPN+ people. This week, at events in Brasília, Gi called for the improvement of public policies and more education for tolerance.

Until this Sunday (10) she is participating in HIVida, an event organized by Unaids to raise awareness about the spread of the virus and the disease, and also in the 1st National Meeting of LGBTQIA+ Councils.

“I think the big priority is to try to establish a dialogue between the movements to unify the fight, so that we don’t have other losses, such as threats to the right to civil marriage (of same-sex couples),” he said in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Fights

In relation to this issue, she explains that this was a permanent struggle of the mothers’ movement, which worked for a long time in the opposite direction. Trying to ensure that marriage rights were guaranteed in several states in Brazil. “We work with 17 state coordinations. There in Pernambuco, we managed to marry more than 120 same-sex couples in one year.”

Among the entity’s concerns is raising awareness among young people about HIV and AIDS. In fact, Mães da Resistência was created on December 1, 2021, with a presence in 16 states and the Federal District.

“Within this movement, we try to ensure that mothers have information to deal with their children’s sexual condition and gender orientation.”

She advocates that more family members can participate in events and dialogues in favor of welcoming and “literacy” for families.

“We understand that the majority of LGBT people already experience a type of family violence. And this is the place where we want to act so that this does not happen again.”

Inside home

The activist exemplifies the need to change behavior based on her own life story. Mother of a young lesbian, she understands that she did not have a welcoming behavior towards her daughter. “I was the first place where my daughter suffered lesbophobia. I went through a shock.”

However, she says she changed her outlook after her daughter was attacked outside her home. “I understood that I could no longer be the mother who sits in front of the TV and stands still. I want a welcoming world that respects and welcomes. And I managed to do that.”

Based on the trauma, Gi guarantees that the entity’s mission is to provide literacy on the subject to as many people as possible: “we have a group of mothers who have no education. Therefore, we need to ensure visibility for the topic.”

The association supported, for example, in Ceará, in two years, almost 300 name and gender ratifications. The northeastern state, in fact, has the largest number of mothers participating in the entity. Also noteworthy, in quantity, are those registered in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Alagoas.