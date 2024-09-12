Irritability, tension, and loss of nerves, or excessive nervousness, is a condition that accompanies many mothers while they are busy teaching their children.

Specialists attribute this behavior to work pressures, the many demands of daily life, and not hearing enough expressions of thanks and appreciation from their husbands, noting that “the increasing responsibilities, in addition to working long hours inside the home, and sometimes outside it as well, increase their psychological stress, which negatively affects their interactions with their children.”

They stressed that most mothers do not realize that their role does not include providing information to their children, or teaching them completely, but is limited to monitoring their comprehension of the lessons, because the primary task of education falls on the school, while the role of parents is limited to helping with homework, or explaining any difficulties that the child may face.

They stressed that the lack of psychological support from the husband is a major factor affecting the mother’s ability to communicate calmly with her children while studying, which increases tension in the relationship and negatively affects the educational environment inside the home.

In detail, Hoda Al Ali, an educational consultant and founder of the Irtiqa Center for Talent and Capacity Development, stated that many mothers measure educational success based on the academic achievement of their children, while achievement is considered part of educational success, especially with the presence of individual differences between children.

She stressed that the mother’s following up on lessons with her children, teaching them how to manage time, and other things, has a positive impact on them by teaching them skills in planning for the future, solving problems, and increasing their love of learning.

She pointed out that the mother’s role does not require her to fully teach her children, but is limited to following up on their comprehension of the lessons, providing assistance in solving homework if some information is difficult for them, and explaining it to them. However, some mothers take on the duties of the teacher at home, and believe that they have to teach the children and explain all the lessons to them, which increases their stress and creates an environment that is not stimulating for learning. This approach leads to a decrease in the child’s self-confidence and complete dependence on his mother, without focusing sufficiently on the teacher’s explanation at school.

Al Ali added that some working mothers do not find enough time to follow up on their children’s studies, which prompts them to seek the help of private tutors, stressing that “the use of a private tutor should be temporary for the children’s education, and it is preferable that it ends with the end of the foundational stage, in the third grade of primary school, when the child has acquired the skills of studying and solving homework, as the goal is for the child to become able to depend on himself by the fourth grade.”

Al Ali added that the safety of the marital relationship plays a major role in reducing or increasing the pressure on the mother, noting that she noticed that “the main reason for many mothers is that they are angry, not because of the children’s behavior during teaching, but because of the pressures they face from their husbands.”

She stressed that the lack of psychological support, such as not hearing words of thanks and not showing appreciation to her, increases her stress and negatively affects her ability to deal with teaching tasks in a calm and encouraging manner.

Family and legal consultant, Moza Masoud, stressed that the mother’s bearing of full responsibility in the family, especially in light of the husband’s absence at work, causes increased pressure and stress on her, explaining that the multiple roles she performs lead to lack of sleep and physical exhaustion, which makes it difficult for her to reconcile the roles required of her, and as a result, she may lose her patience and ability to endure while teaching her children, which negatively affects the educational process and the home environment.

She pointed out that some of the mother’s practices, such as teaching the children completely, as if she were a teacher, negatively affects them, instead of teaching them optimal ways to study, as they become completely dependent on her, which reduces their motivation to learn and completely rely on themselves.

This opinion was supported by kindergarten teacher Asmaa Ali, who said that the teacher is doing his job at school, and the mother should follow up on that without making extra effort or teaching the material in full. Also, if the student faces difficulty in understanding a particular lesson, he can go back to the teacher the next day to explain it to him in a simplified way, which helps him understand the content well, and allows him to solve homework and exam questions effectively without having to just memorize.

She said that the agitation of many mothers while teaching their children is due to their feeling that they are performing all the tasks alone, without real participation from their life partner, pointing out the woman’s constant need to hear expressions of appreciation, to support her psychologically.