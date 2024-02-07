Fedez, the rapper does not own properties. The mother has control of the splendid villa in Como through the simple company Flv Immobiliare

Federico Leonardo Luciain art “Fedez”, the rapper's husband of the influencer Chiara Ferragni currently under investigation for fraud, he doesn't even own a property, but is the indirect owner of the famous “Villa Matilda” on Lake Como, “instagrammed” by his wife last summer.

The discovery comes from an updated cadastral survey of the singer: Fedez even if not directly owned, he can still count on a wealth of bricks which is however controlled and managed by his omnipresent mother, Annamaria Berrinzaghi. The lady, in fact, is the administrator of the simple company Flv Real Estate of which the partner is Zedef srlthe holding company behind the Fedez family's businesses.

The real estate company was established in October 2022 in Milan before the notary Antonio Cuoco by Berrinzaghi herself and today holds 100% of six real estate properties all based in Pognana Lario, on the eastern shore of Lake Como, where it was said that the “Ferragnez” had purchased a villa in the town which is also located in front of Laglio, on the opposite bank, practically the mirror of Villa Oleandra, George Clooney's mansion.

The properties of Flv they are a 14 m2 warehouse in via Matteotti and in via Riva di Quarzano a 61 m2 garage, another 20 m2 garage, a 6 m2 warehouse and another of 35 m2 as well as a 10-room villa. This is precisely what the Ferragnez family later renamed Villa Matilda, in honor of the family dog ​​who died last July. From the Zedef Fedez has only 10%, his mother 50% and his father Franco (who is sole director) the remaining 40%. Zedef has a net worth of 9.7 million euros and in 2022 achieved a profit of almost 4 million.