To eight and a half years in a strict regime colony, a court sentenced a resident of Krasnogorsk near Moscow, who killed his own mother, informs on Wednesday, October 26, the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region. The verdict did not enter into force, the appeal period is 10 days.

“The evidence collected by the investigative department for the city of Krasnogorsk of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region was recognized by the court as sufficient to convict a 30-year-old local resident,” the report says.

The defendant was found guilty under part 4 of article 111 (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, negligently resulting in the death of the victim”). The investigation and the court established that on June 24, 2022, in the apartment of the Brothers Gorozhankinykh Street in Krasnogorsk, he quarreled with his mother and “inflicted at least 10 blows on the woman in the head and torso area. The victim died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Earlier it was reported about the completion of the investigation and the transfer to court of the case of the death of a five-year-old boy who drowned in a reservoir near Moscow. His father is charged under article 125 (“Leaving in danger”) and part 1 of article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”).