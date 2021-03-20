Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Working mothers in the first line of defense expressed their pride in their work within the medical teams to do their utmost to provide health care to members of the community and sacrifice, and they emphasized on “Mother’s Day” that the giving of the mother working in the first line of defense is not limited to her children, but includes all members of society, and that The profession of humanity demands sacrifice and taking care of the sick to the fullest.

Nadia Al Matroushi

Dr. Nadia Al-Matroushi, a consultant of internal diseases, a specialist in cardiology in Shakhbout Medical City, a mother of three said: “I greet every giving mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day, and a special greeting to working mothers in the defense line who sacrificed and are still sacrificing for their children and all members of society.” .

She added, “This year, we celebrate the exceptional ‘Mother’s Day’ for working mothers in the health sector, who form the first line of defense for society and the homeland in the face of Covid-19, and who required effort and doubled time from them.”

She indicated that as a mother, she tries to balance between home and work, especially since her children are at an age that needs her presence with them, but she sees her job as important at this time, pointing out that her work instilled a love for the profession in the hearts of her children who always tell her that they will become doctors when they grow up.

Moza Saeed Al Junaibi

Moza Saeed Al-Junaibi, a nursing officer in the external therapeutic services, and mother of five, said that the mother’s profession in the health field is considered one of the noblest and most humane professions, as she cares for patients and provides them with complete care, facing all challenges and risks.

She expressed her appreciation for the active role that women provide in the first line of defense in order to protect society and help everyone overcome crises despite the challenges and burdens they face in their family life because their care includes their families on the one hand, and on the other hand the patients who provide health care to them.

Dreams of Friday Al-Khatri

Ahlam Jumaa Al-Khatiri, a family medicine specialist, director of the Mohammed Bin Zayed Health Care Center, and a mother of five, pointed out that the working mother in the first line of defense has proven her worth and strength at all times, and the “Covid-19” pandemic has come, to double-prove this. Especially since she is a mother and is responsible for her children, to double her health care duties and family duties.

She said, “Mothers in the first line of defense in the health sector have proven that they are role models and leaders, as they are the ones who provided health care to lead society to safety, and at the same time leaders of their families in order to protect them and provide attention to them and try to achieve a balance between work and family.”

Shamsa Ahmed Al Balushi

Working 12 hours

Shamsa Ahmed Al-Balushi, a nurse, director of the survey center at Port Rashid, and a mother of five, said that since the beginning of the pandemic, she was keen to volunteer, even though she was in the months of her pregnancy of twins, given that her work at this time is in response to the homeland’s call. Noting that her work journey at this time was difficult for her to see her children for more than 12 hours a day.

She pointed to the challenges of the mother working in the first line of defense that her children and family may be affected by, but with the determination, cooperation, sacrifices and patience that the mother possesses, these challenges can become less influential.

“We are capable of confrontation, and we are able to work, and we must cultivate the love of work and volunteerism in the hearts of our children, and we will be a role model for them so that they carry the flag and bear the love for this nation under which they live in safety and security,” she said.

Rima Sadr

Children and brothers

Dr. Rima Al-Sadr, a children’s consultant in Shakhbout Medical City, and a mother of three, confirmed that the working mother in the first line of defense deals with patients as if they are her sons and siblings. The homeland of humanity. She congratulated all the mothers on the first line of defense who are working hard to protect the community.