Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

We do not overlook the effective role that doctors play in facing the health challenges that surround society, and their great impact in spreading medical awareness among its members. We do not lose sight of those who stood in the first rows in the first line of defense during the height of the epidemic crisis. They were among those who held the bridle and faced the most difficult circumstances in the war against “Covid-19” in order to protect their children and their families in society. On Mother’s Day, everyone stands, in loyalty, reverence and appreciation to that loyal and faithful mother.

The physician and nurse mother, who harnessed her capabilities, knowledge, experience, and recruiting to preserve the health of the sick and injured, take care of them, and care for them according to the highest standards, with the support of the wise leadership that preserved the mother woman’s great role in defending the homeland in the circumstances of the epidemic that has swept the world.

Resident Dr. Jihan Benoun, who works as a doctor in pediatric and preterm surgery at the University Hospital in Sharjah, says: “It is my good fortune to be with my children during the period of the epidemic in the Emirates. As a mother and a doctor, I arrive at my work and I am reassured that my children are safe, in the circumstances of the pandemic. Working hours have become doubled through the effort exerted, whether physically or psychologically, as the patients’ need for us has become more urgent, and our duty necessitates that we be a aid and a shield for them. Our role is to the fullest ».

She added: “As a mother and a doctor, my children and children are aware of the nature of my work and the reason for my absence due to the pandemic, and they are proud of the work I do, but that does not prevent my continuous contact with them, as the epidemic caused their presence at home almost permanently, so the responsibilities have become more. And doubled more, but in this country, things always feel better, as everyone here respects the laws, and follows precautionary and preventive measures, and if the comparison is made with other countries, we see the difference clearly and clearly, as a message of thanks and appreciation to the government and people of the Emirates, and to everyone who stood In the first ranks of defense, and a special greeting from me to mothers, for they are the first source of safety in every family. ”

Aisha Ahmed, the Nursing Officer at the University Hospital in Sharjah, confirmed that nursing is one of the most needy professions in society, especially in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and said: “It is my pride as a nurse to be among the first front lines to combat the pandemic, and to serve my community. I want even a small part of what our virtuous government has offered us. As for being a mother and a nurse at the same time, at first I faced a few difficulties because he was my first child, but with the help of those around me from the work team, I was able to balance my job as a nurse with my duties as a mother. ”

Dr. Mai Al-Joukhi, an emergency physician, confirmed that the working mother in the medical sector has another matter, as it is on her shoulders to strike a balance between her aforementioned medical role and her domestic responsibilities. She distributes her interests between dedication to caring for her patients and meeting their needs, taking all health measures to provide the highest quality standards, which are reflected in the work environment and home alike.

She said: “After the exhausting working hours with all the suffering of patients and the interaction with them, especially in light of the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic that we are suffering, the medical mother returns to embrace her family and take care of her affairs, young and old, and take care of their education and health with the utmost care and the best care, and give them attention. There is no less quantity or quality than what she spends at her workplace.

Al-Joukhi added: “As is well known, emergency departments, by their nature, due to the difference in working hours, the number and quality of patients, the need to provide urgent medical intervention, and the accompanying risk of infection with Covid-19 cases, has added the burden of isolation from the family to protect them and meet the necessities of work, which is not what Its psychological impact on a physician can be ignored. From this distinguished media platform, I would like to express a word of thanks to all the medical sector in our beloved country, represented by its administrative and executive cadres for the attention they pay, and even more than the white hands of the rational government in appreciating efforts and valuing everything that would serve the community of the UAE.