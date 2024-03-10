“Mother’s Endowment”… a qualitative development in the process of charitable campaigns during Ramadan

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to provide education for millions of individuals around the world, continues the series of campaign achievements. The previous charity, which was launched in the holy month of Ramadan under the directives of His Highness, received great interaction from the Emirati community, and achieved successes that exceeded its targets in terms of the volume of financial contributions and the number of its beneficiaries around the world.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign represents a qualitative development in the process of Ramadan charitable campaigns in terms of goals and addresses the needs of less fortunate communities around the world, by going beyond the traditional perspective associated with the basic needs of food, clothing, housing and medicine, to include education as a basic element no less important than those elements. .

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment.” The campaign also aims to support individuals, with education and rehabilitation, in less fortunate communities, by supporting the educational process, within the various academic, professional and qualification levels. Which provides sustainable opportunities to improve the quality of their lives, improve their reality, and contributes to empowering them and preparing them for the labor markets, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies, and activating the wheel of growth and development in various fields, through building and qualifying a productive workforce.

The campaign also seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and to highlight the role played by the mother in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by providing a sustainable endowment that guarantees the provision of opportunities. For education and empowerment for less fortunate groups or those who lack access to the necessary resources, in various parts of the world.