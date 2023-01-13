Home page World

Under the motto “Turning my mom into me”, numerous mothers show up in their daughters’ outfits. © TikTok/taylormnunez/juliaholya/iluvvmiaaaa_ (photomontage BW24)

A new trend is ramping up on TikTok, with daughters making their mothers big. The idea: You lend them clothes and make-up and film them posing – the network loves it.

Stuttgart – No matter how many years you have already behind you: You are always as young as you feel. The way you dress also has an impact on how other people perceive you. Anyone who decides to suddenly dress according to the latest fashion trends can sometimes cause amazement in those around them. A new TikTok trend, in which daughters lend their mothers their outfits, is also currently triggering enthusiasm. Under the motto “Turning my mom into me” they film their mothers, who slip into the roles of their daughters for a few seconds.

The new challenge is currently spreading like wildfire on social media. The transformation of the mothers, who present their daughters’ clothes as if on a catwalk, causes enthusiasm among the users. Some of the videos have already been viewed millions of times. If you search the hashtag #turningmymomintome on TikTok, you’ll find a bunch of incredible before and after clips.

Turning my mom into me challenge on TikTok wows users: “I love this trend”

Meanwhile, enthusiastic comments are gathering under the videos of the “Moms of TikTok”. “I love this trend,” writes one user. “Oh, how much younger she looks,” commented another video. “She could be in her 20s.” In fact, the mothers shown look amazingly young:

The mum makeover is arguably a reversal of an age-old trend of kids borrowing their parents’ or older siblings’ clothes to go out. The fact that the TikTok community is now turning the tables and showing mothers in a whole new light seems to be good for them. The mothers featured in the videos smile happily for the camera and strike confident poses. The videos of some accounts were apparently so successful that the owners immediately added a second clip – “turning my mom into me part 2”.

TikTok challenge with mothers makes users skeptical: “What do you all have for moms?”

While most celebrate the challenge, others are skeptical. “What do you all have for moms?” asks a TikTok user, alluding to the numerous slim, youthful-looking protagonists in the short clips. Another user is similarly confused: “Wow, why are they all so young and have such a beautiful figure?” Another user thinks he knows the answer: “Because only these mothers are uploaded.” Whether the perfectly styled mothers represent the cross-section of society is of course actually questionable.

Nevertheless, the trend is obviously exciting for many to observe. While the mum makeover challenge is still one of the harmless and beautiful trends on TikTok, there are unfortunately also trends that are less pleasant. So came about early 2022 dangerous TikTok trend, with teenagers intentionally vandalizing school toilets. And the so-called “Gentleminions” trend, young people littered entire cinemas last summer.