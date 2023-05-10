Today is a very special day for Mexicans since it is May 10, Mother’s Day.

This is why I want to send a sincere hug to all the Mexican mothers, those who are heads of families and raise their children alone, those who tirelessly search for their disappeared descendants, those who are the pillar of families, those who They work to help the family economy, who for some reason will not be able to spend the day with their loved ones.

To all the mothers who are teachers, nurses, cooks, counselors, psychologists, and whatever it takes to help their children train and grow in the best conditions they can give them.

It is a day to remember these moms who, like mine, are no longer on this earthly plane but who live in my heart and in the hearts of all my sisters and brothers for their kindness and life teachings.

It is the day to thank my wife for her courage, her strength, her love, her support and for being my partner in the formation of the most valuable thing I have: my family. God grant us the happiness of many more years to see our grandchildren grow.

To my daughters who are starting on the path of becoming mothers and who have given me the infinite joy of being able to see and enjoy my grandchildren.

I want, then, to testify that this day has been chosen to dedicate it to mothers in Mexico but that gratitude and love must be daily towards each one of them.

Thus, today I address all the mothers, in the countryside, in the city, in the fishing fields, in the mountains, in the valleys, and in every corner of Mexico because wherever you turn we will always find a mother who is always aware of her children no matter how old she or they are.

Let us therefore commemorate Mother’s Day with the commitment to advance each one personally and with the public impulse that we can achieve, so that the rights of mothers are respected and advance more and more, from what they have to choose about their pregnancies , even the one that has to do with the indisputable need for mothers, as well as all women and girls, to enjoy a life free of violence.

These are times to build a Welfare State that allows mothers to carve out a future of hope, with peace and security and, together with them, ensure that more and more families, of which they are the center, can access a life of progress with justice.

Let’s celebrate mothers throughout Mexico, because our Homeland is made with the sacrifice of many of them, the love for their children, their daily struggle to raise their families.

Let us pay a well-deserved tribute to mothers throughout the country, because I am convinced that the future of our land lies in the strength with which they have been able to transmit from generation to generation to their daughters and sons who today build the present and feel the foundations of a future of hope.