After a downright wet week, the Netherlands is experiencing a wonderful weekend with many hours of sunshine and temperatures that are quite high for the time of the year. After it will be 23 degrees locally on Saturday, the temperature will also rise to 22 degrees on Sunday.

In almost all of the country it has become more than 20 degrees on Saturday. Only close to the sea it was a few degrees colder. The highest values ​​were achieved in the south and east of the country. In Eindhoven it was 23.2 degrees and in Enschede it was just 23.0 degrees. "It will not get much warmer than this and from about 5 pm the temperature will slowly drop again," says meteorologist Berend van Straaten of Weatheronline know. "It is also smart to keep an eye on the rain radar during the afternoon. A few (thunderstorm) showers may occur in the afternoon and evening."

Sunday also starts very pleasantly with little wind and plenty of room for the sun. It is certainly not cold either, with temperatures reaching well above 10 degrees in the early morning. The afternoon passes with beautiful spring weather because the sun shines exuberantly. The temperature rises to 18 to 22 degrees. “It’s going to be a beautiful day!” said the weatherman.

‘Great weather to go out with the family for Mother’s Day’

In the afternoon, just like Saturday, some cumulus clouds will form across the country. Van Straaten: ,,The difference, however, is that on Sunday they grow into heavy rain or thunderstorms on a somewhat more extensive scale. Most showers are for the interior, but a single shower can also occur in the coastal provinces. However, there will also be many dry moments when the sun is shining brightly. This often makes it great weather to go out with the family for Mother's Day."

Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday with a temperature of around 14 degrees around noon. In addition, some showers will cross the country on Monday. Nevertheless, the dry moments will predominate, with the sun shining occasionally.

Temperatures will rise again after Wednesday

A northerly wind will lower the temperature even further on Tuesday. It will then be only 12 degrees by the sea to about 16 degrees in the east. Wednesday will also be a lot cooler than normal for the time of year. It will only be 12 to 15 degrees. “Normal values ​​for mid-May are between 16 and 20 degrees,” explains Van Straaten.

Temperatures will rise again after Wednesday and we may reach around 20 degrees in large parts of the country during the weekend. There is no longer a lot of precipitation on the program from Wednesday. The days are often dry and the sun comes out regularly.